Vietnam prolongs validity of e-visa: Details inside

HANOI - To spur tourism in the country, Vietnam has announced a new open-door policy and an extension of its e-visa validity.

Under the policy, the validity of the e-visa has been extended to 90 days. Initially, the validity of an e-visa was only for 30 days but with the extension of duration of stay, more tourists are expected to land in the country.

The aim of this policy is to boost the tourism industry and help attract business and investment in the country for economic growth. Authorities are hopeful that this policy will assist the country’s economy by the establishment of new industries and businesses and would enable Vietnam to match its competitors on tourism.

Vietnam has been an important destination for tourists which is endorsed by statistics as well. The data by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam implies that the number of international visitors to the country in May 2022 were 172.9 thousand, an increase of 70.6% compared to the last month and 12.8 times higher than the same period last year.

The country is known for mountains, thick jungle, beaches and other attractions. The city of Hanoi is a must visit for anyone arriving in the country. The city boasts golden temples, Buddha shrines and holy monasteries beside bustling markets, manic streets and skyscrapers.

Natural wonders like the sprawling Phong Nha-Ke National Park are also must visit spots for the globetrotters. If you are also planning to visit the country, you should be sure that Vietnam is very well-developed state and so there should be no hassle in finding a nice, cosy hotel to stay even in far off places like like Sapa in the north.

The country is also trying to digitalize more and more of its services so that tourists can have information and processing of documents with few sipes instead of going through bureaucracy.