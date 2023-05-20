Search

Immigration

Vietnam prolongs validity of e-visa: Details inside

Web Desk 09:58 PM | 20 May, 2023
Vietnam prolongs validity of e-visa: Details inside

HANOI - To spur tourism in the country, Vietnam has announced a new open-door policy and an extension of its e-visa validity.

Under the policy, the validity of the e-visa has been extended to 90 days. Initially, the validity of an e-visa was only for 30 days but with the extension of duration of stay, more tourists are expected to land in the country.

The aim of this policy is to boost the tourism industry and help attract business and investment in the country for economic growth. Authorities are hopeful that this policy will assist the country’s economy by the establishment of new industries and businesses and would enable Vietnam to match its competitors on tourism.

Vietnam has been an important destination for tourists which is endorsed by statistics as well. The data by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam implies that the number of international visitors to the country in May 2022 were 172.9 thousand, an increase of 70.6% compared to the last month and 12.8 times higher than the same period last year.

The country is known for mountains, thick jungle, beaches and other attractions. The city of Hanoi is a must visit for anyone arriving in the country. The city boasts golden temples, Buddha shrines and holy monasteries beside bustling markets, manic streets and skyscrapers.

Natural wonders like the sprawling Phong Nha-Ke National Park are also must visit spots for the globetrotters. If you are also planning to visit the country, you should be sure that Vietnam is very well-developed state and so there should be no hassle in finding a nice, cosy hotel to stay even in far off places like like Sapa in the north. 

The country is also trying to digitalize more and more of its services so that tourists can have information and processing of documents with few sipes instead of going through bureaucracy.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UAE waives fines for visa violators from Sudan

09:45 PM | 20 May, 2023

Portugal’s abolishment of residency through investment gives boost to Greece Golden Visa, stats confirm

10:06 PM | 19 May, 2023

This Pakistani airline is introducing flights to Muscat: Details inside

01:08 AM | 19 May, 2023

No more appointments for biometrics: Here's how Australia is facilitating visa seekers

12:37 AM | 19 May, 2023

Is Canadian airline Zara Airways starting flight operations in Pakistan? Read details on viral story here

11:52 PM | 17 May, 2023

China allows 6-days visa free transit to citizens from this country

11:27 PM | 17 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

This UAE airline is introducing free inflight wifi for everyone

11:22 PM | 20 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 20th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 20 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.84 785.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.08 42.47
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.30
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.88
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 20, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 233,500 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: