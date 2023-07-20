Israel inches close to visa-free entry to US with new agreement: Details inside

WASHINGTON - Israel and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), opening the way for Israel to join the American visa waiver program, it emerged on Wednesday.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi confirmed the development; the agreement does not automatically include Israel in the program but removes the main hurdle to joining it.
The MOU will initiate a four-to-six-week review period during which Israel will execute a pilot program ensuring that most Iranian, Palestinian, and other Arab Americans are given equal treatment when traveling to or through Israel and they don't face any complications.
The agreement is a major development considering that the US may allow visa-free entry to Israelis if the Israeli regime makes the agreement successful. At present, the Israelis require a visa to enter the US but it is expected that the success of the program would allow Israel to become part of the waiver program, which allows a country's citizens to travel to the U.S. for 90 days without first obtaining a visa.
Israel’s Ambassador to Washington Mike Herzog and US Ambassador in Jerusalem Tom Nides signed the agreement which permits any American citizen to enter Israel via its airports, including Americans residing in the West Bank or Gaza.
Under the agreement, Palestinian Americans residing in the West Bank have to use a special app in order to get an entry permit to Israel for 90 days.
Commenting on the development, Tzachi Hanegbi said the new procedure marks another important step toward visa exemption for the United States.
On the other hand, Cohen said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked to promote Israel's accession to the American visa exemption program.
"The agreement, he added, "advances us towards the goal I set: to finish the process by the end of October this year."
Meanwhile, the State Department said a decision will be taken by Sept. 30 on Israel's acceptance into the program and until then, Israel will face a trial period, to examine its promised new stance on Palestinians of American citizenship entering Israel.
In the recent past, the entry into Israel of American Palestinians, whether residing in the States, in the West Bank, or in Gaza, has faced complications and Israeli security agencies scrutinize entrance requests.
The Israeli security apparatus was also skeptical of the program and objected to the American demand to do away with such procedures, especially the entry of Americans into Gaza and dual national Americans but the political leaders instructed the security system to make all the necessary adjustments.
The visa waiver program is an exclusive privilege limited to countries that meet federal statutory requirements, including "reciprocity." Reciprocity ensures that a US citizen is treated similarly to an Israeli citizen when traveling to their respective countries.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.9
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|322.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|378.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|197
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|219
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.90
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.5
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
