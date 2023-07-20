US passport holders' hassle free entry to Europe likely to affect: Here's how

WASHINGTON - The passport holders of United States might no longer be able to roam around the world hassle-free as a new legislation is set to enter into force soon.
Americans currently have visa-free access to 184 destinations worldwide, according to this year’s Henley Passport Index, but their travel to Europe can see hiccups soon.
The reason for such a blockage or ‘bureaucratic hurdle’ is that the European Union prepares new travel document requirements for American tourists named European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).
This system would come into force in 2024 and will bound all visitors who currently travel to Europe visa-free, to apply for travel authorization and receive approval prior to their departure.
It bears mentioning that ETIAS is not a visa apparently and merely requires a quick online application but it contains data like biographical information, travel plans and travel history, as well as other security questions.
After the approval, the authorization is delivered via email but it will create a barrier to visa-free access currently available to citizens of the US or even Canada.
Most applicants will be granted travel authorization within an hour, but for further checks, the time can be extended to 96 hours. The application costs €7 and has to be paid as well regardless of age.
Interestingly, once approved, the authorization is valid for multiple entries for three years, or until the traveler’s passport expires.
The ETIAS will be required for travel to all ETIAS member countries, which are included in one of four categories: full Schengen members like Spain, France, and Italy; European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries like Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland; future Schengen members such as Bulgaria and Cyprus; plus European microstates like Andorra and Monaco, cntraveler reported.
Although ETIAS is aimed at tightening border security and digitally screening travelers entering and exiting EU countries on the same lines as Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) program for visitors headed to the US.
It bears mentioning that despite ETIAS, the length of time that Americans can stay in Europe as a tourist would stay intact. At present, US passport holders are permitted to stay up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
The exact date when the new travel authorization will come into force is not yet clear but the US citizens might not be enjoying liberty in terms of freedom that they currently enjoy.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.9
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|322.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|378.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|197
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|219
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.90
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.5
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,400
|PKR 2,650
