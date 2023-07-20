Search

Immigration

US passport holders' hassle free entry to Europe likely to affect: Here's how

Web Desk 03:46 PM | 20 Jul, 2023
US passport holders' hassle free entry to Europe likely to affect: Here's how

WASHINGTON - The passport holders of United States might no longer be able to roam around the world hassle-free as a new legislation is set to enter into force soon.

Americans currently have visa-free access to 184 destinations worldwide, according to this year’s Henley Passport Index, but their travel to Europe can see hiccups soon.

The reason for such a blockage or ‘bureaucratic hurdle’ is that the European Union prepares new travel document requirements for American tourists named European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).

This system would come into force in 2024 and will bound all visitors who currently travel to Europe visa-free, to apply for travel authorization and receive approval prior to their departure.

It bears mentioning that ETIAS is not a visa apparently and merely requires a quick online application but it contains data like biographical information, travel plans and travel history, as well as other security questions.

 After the approval, the authorization is delivered via email but it will create a barrier to visa-free access currently available to citizens of the US or even Canada.

Most applicants will be granted travel authorization within an hour, but for further checks, the time can be extended to 96 hours. The application costs €7 and has to be paid as well regardless of age.

Interestingly, once approved, the authorization is valid for multiple entries for three years, or until the traveler’s passport expires. 

The ETIAS will be required for travel to all ETIAS member countries, which are included in one of four categories: full Schengen members like Spain, France, and Italy; European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries like Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland; future Schengen members such as Bulgaria and Cyprus; plus European microstates like Andorra and Monaco, cntraveler reported.

Although ETIAS is aimed at tightening border security and digitally screening travelers entering and exiting EU countries on the same lines as Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) program for visitors headed to the US.

It bears mentioning that despite ETIAS, the length of time that Americans can stay in Europe as a tourist would stay intact. At present, US passport holders are permitted to stay up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The exact date when the new travel authorization will come into force is not yet clear but the US citizens might not be enjoying liberty in terms of freedom that they currently enjoy.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Israel inches close to visa-free entry to US with new agreement: Details inside

03:08 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Now you can fly with your pet on this private jet: Here's new service for animal lovers

12:25 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

Canada's work permit targeting US visa holders shuts but with mega success

12:07 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

Where does Pakistan stand on world’s strongest passport rankings?

04:36 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Islamabad airport is being outsourced: Here's the official deadline

12:19 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

How to apply for Schengen visa? Here's a guide about documents, fee and procedure

11:46 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US passport holders' hassle free entry to Europe likely to affect: ...

03:46 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 20th July 2023

09:02 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.9 290.15
Euro EUR 316 322.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 378.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 197 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 219 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.90
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.5 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 20, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (20 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: