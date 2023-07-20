US passport holders' hassle free entry to Europe likely to affect: Here's how

WASHINGTON - The passport holders of United States might no longer be able to roam around the world hassle-free as a new legislation is set to enter into force soon.

Americans currently have visa-free access to 184 destinations worldwide, according to this year’s Henley Passport Index, but their travel to Europe can see hiccups soon.

The reason for such a blockage or ‘bureaucratic hurdle’ is that the European Union prepares new travel document requirements for American tourists named European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS).

This system would come into force in 2024 and will bound all visitors who currently travel to Europe visa-free, to apply for travel authorization and receive approval prior to their departure.

It bears mentioning that ETIAS is not a visa apparently and merely requires a quick online application but it contains data like biographical information, travel plans and travel history, as well as other security questions.

After the approval, the authorization is delivered via email but it will create a barrier to visa-free access currently available to citizens of the US or even Canada.

Most applicants will be granted travel authorization within an hour, but for further checks, the time can be extended to 96 hours. The application costs €7 and has to be paid as well regardless of age.

Interestingly, once approved, the authorization is valid for multiple entries for three years, or until the traveler’s passport expires.

The ETIAS will be required for travel to all ETIAS member countries, which are included in one of four categories: full Schengen members like Spain, France, and Italy; European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries like Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland; future Schengen members such as Bulgaria and Cyprus; plus European microstates like Andorra and Monaco, cntraveler reported.

Although ETIAS is aimed at tightening border security and digitally screening travelers entering and exiting EU countries on the same lines as Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) program for visitors headed to the US.

It bears mentioning that despite ETIAS, the length of time that Americans can stay in Europe as a tourist would stay intact. At present, US passport holders are permitted to stay up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The exact date when the new travel authorization will come into force is not yet clear but the US citizens might not be enjoying liberty in terms of freedom that they currently enjoy.