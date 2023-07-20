Search

Nadia Jamil speaks candidly about sexual abuse

05:10 PM | 20 Jul, 2023
Nadia Jamil speaks candidly about sexual abuse
Source: Instagram

In a candid and heartfelt interview with VOA Urdu, the renowned Pakistani actor Nadia Jamil bravely opened up about her personal experience with sexual abuse. Her courageous revelation shed light on a grim reality that persists in society and highlighted the urgent need for awareness, prevention, and support for survivors.

Jamil shared that the incidents happened during her childhood, at the hands of the house help, but were initially overlooked, which caused her to downplay their significance. However, witnessing the horrifying Kasur incident and the abuse suffered by innocent children made her realize the importance of acknowledging her own experience. Her goal was not to seek attention but to let survivors know they are not alone and can overcome their trauma.

She emphasized that child abuse is sadly prevalent in Pakistani society, indicating a deeper problem of mental illness. To combat this, she proposed several solutions, including poverty alleviation, education, social awareness campaigns, and teaching children to differentiate between good and bad touch. Moreover, she urged parents to create an open and supportive environment for their children to confide in them, even seeking professional help if needed.

Despite the difficulty of speaking out, Jamil shared her interview on social media to convey the reality of child abuse from a survivor's perspective, unfiltered and free from dilution. She wanted to dispel any shame associated with being a survivor and encouraged others to share their stories with the hashtag "Not my shame."

Addressing her family's initial response to the matter, Jamil acknowledged that mistakes happen, but it's essential to learn from them, build bridges, and foster a positive, loving, and respectful environment.

Jamil's bravery in sharing her story serves as a wake-up call for society to confront child sexual abuse head-on. Her words underscore the urgency of implementing comprehensive measures to protect children and create a supportive space where survivors can find strength and healing.

