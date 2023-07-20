Search

Mamya Shajaffar's new dance video goes viral

05:55 PM | 20 Jul, 2023
Source: Instagram

The up-and-coming actress of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Mamya Shajaffar, has wrapped the internet around her finger and there's no denying in that! The model-turned-actress, who is known for casually strutting in her crazy expensive couture and impeccable acting skills in a number of successful projects, has been reigning social media platforms for quite some time and her latest reel is no stranger to attention either.

In a traditional yellow dress that exudes timeless elegance, Mamya takes the stage by storm, exuding the essence of a bygone era. This dance is a hidden gem that she meticulously kept in her drafts.

As the music swells and the melody intertwines with her graceful movements, her classical dance transcends the boundaries of time, captivating viewers with each gesture, each expression. With every turn and twirl, she portrays the depth of a love that lingers in the heart, forever cherished by Noori, the beloved character of her dance narrative.

In her dance, Shajaffar encapsulates the essence of love, pain, and longing, leaving her audience spellbound and touched by the sheer brilliance of her talent.

"Noori ko Kya Maloom, wo tou bus apne ishq ko yaad karti hai.

This was sitting in my drafts when this song wasn’t everywhere, although I did record this without music to basically a different melody in my mind, but then I chose this song now that the song is famous I was annoyed for a bit but better" she captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Shajaffar is establishing herself as a promising young actress with impeccable acting in Meesni, Jhok Sarkar, and the web series Midsummer Chaos.

Web Desk
