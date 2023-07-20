Search

Lifestyle

Birthday wishes pour in for Priyanka Chopra

05:30 PM | 20 Jul, 2023
Birthday wishes pour in for Priyanka Chopra
Source: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is a force of talent and beauty. From conquering the realms of Bollywood to becoming an international sensation in Hollywood, Chopra has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With her captivating screen presence, multifaceted talents, and unwavering commitment to social causes, she stands tall as an epitome of grace and versatility. This global icon has shattered barriers and redefined success, proving that talent knows no boundaries.

Recently, she celebrated her 41st birthday and the celebrations on social media were nothing short of heartwarming.

Parineeti Chopra, her cousin, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful throwback picture from her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, accompanied by a touching message for her beloved sister. Addressing Priyanka as "Mimi didi," Parineeti wrote, "Happiest birthday Mimi didi. Thank you for everything you do. I love you."

Her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, joined in the celebrations and shared videos and pictures of the actress while extending her warmest wishes. She posted a picture of the mother-daughter duo on her Instagram stories, writing, "Happy Birthday Pri," followed by a video montage captioned, "Happy Birthday to the bold & gorgeous @priyankachopra."

Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor also sent their heartfelt birthday greetings to Priyanka. Kareena shared a throwback picture of herself with Priyanka on her Instagram story, penning, "Happy Birthday PC @priyankachopra. Keep ruling the world, and lots of love always." Meanwhile, Anushka posted a glamorous picture of Priyanka on her Instagram stories, sending her love and light.

Her manager, Anjula Acharia, expressed her affection through a heartfelt birthday poem. The poem celebrated their strong bond, the ups and downs they navigated together in the realm of lights and fame, and their unwavering friendship. Anjula wrote, "In laughter and whispers, we’ve built trust, A bond so strong, it’s truly robust! Here’s to you, Priyanka, with a soulful, witty mind, Your charisma and humour, are always one of a kind. Through triumphs and challenges, laughter and tears, Our bond deepens with each passing year."

Nick Jonas wished his wife with the caption "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love. ❤️????"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

On the work front, Chopra was recently seen in Citadel, Quantico, Love Again, Baywatch and We can be heroes.

Adnan Siddiqui claps back at Priyanka Chopra after Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy comment

Lifestyle

Inside Sonya Hussyn's 32nd birthday bash

09:53 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Hajra Yamin

05:33 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

Here’s how Vicky Kaushal’s brother wished Katrina Kaif on her birthday

04:04 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Sonya Hussyn celebrates birthday in style

11:22 AM | 16 Jul, 2023

Falak Shabir pens heartfelt birthday wish for wife Sarah Khan

05:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Here's how Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 26th birthday

05:20 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Jannat Mirza hits back at critics over Imran Khan comparison

07:10 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 20th July 2023

09:02 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.9 290.15
Euro EUR 316 322.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 378.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 197 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 219 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.90
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.5 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 20, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,400 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs194,100 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (20 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 226,400 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: