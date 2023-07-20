Birthday wishes pour in for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a force of talent and beauty. From conquering the realms of Bollywood to becoming an international sensation in Hollywood, Chopra has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With her captivating screen presence, multifaceted talents, and unwavering commitment to social causes, she stands tall as an epitome of grace and versatility. This global icon has shattered barriers and redefined success, proving that talent knows no boundaries.

Recently, she celebrated her 41st birthday and the celebrations on social media were nothing short of heartwarming.

Parineeti Chopra, her cousin, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful throwback picture from her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, accompanied by a touching message for her beloved sister. Addressing Priyanka as "Mimi didi," Parineeti wrote, "Happiest birthday Mimi didi. Thank you for everything you do. I love you."

Her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, joined in the celebrations and shared videos and pictures of the actress while extending her warmest wishes. She posted a picture of the mother-daughter duo on her Instagram stories, writing, "Happy Birthday Pri," followed by a video montage captioned, "Happy Birthday to the bold & gorgeous @priyankachopra."

Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor also sent their heartfelt birthday greetings to Priyanka. Kareena shared a throwback picture of herself with Priyanka on her Instagram story, penning, "Happy Birthday PC @priyankachopra. Keep ruling the world, and lots of love always." Meanwhile, Anushka posted a glamorous picture of Priyanka on her Instagram stories, sending her love and light.

Her manager, Anjula Acharia, expressed her affection through a heartfelt birthday poem. The poem celebrated their strong bond, the ups and downs they navigated together in the realm of lights and fame, and their unwavering friendship. Anjula wrote, "In laughter and whispers, we’ve built trust, A bond so strong, it’s truly robust! Here’s to you, Priyanka, with a soulful, witty mind, Your charisma and humour, are always one of a kind. Through triumphs and challenges, laughter and tears, Our bond deepens with each passing year."

Nick Jonas wished his wife with the caption "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love. ❤️????"

On the work front, Chopra was recently seen in Citadel, Quantico, Love Again, Baywatch and We can be heroes.