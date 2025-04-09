Arshad Chaiwala’s ID card, passport blocked over nationality issue

RAWALPINDI – Authorities have blocked the national identity card and passport of Arshad Khan, known as the “Chaiwala” over suspicious nationality.

Arshad Khan, who gained fame when a photo of him selling tea in an Islamabad market at the age of 17 after it went viral on social media, is now facing questions about his Pakistani citizenship.

The National Database Registration Authority and passport authorities have blocked his ID card and passport after he failed to provide evidence of his citizenship.

It has also been reported that Arshad Khan is an Afghan citizen.

Meanwhile, Arshad Khan has approached the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench through Advocate Umar Ijaz Gilani.

The petitioner argued that authorities were asking him for residency proof dating back to before 1978. In response, the court has summoned the relevant authorities, along with records, on April 17.

The development comes as Pakistan has launched a driver for repatriation of Afghan refugees and other foreign nationals living in the country illegally.

Reports said 944 foreign families, comprising 6,700 individuals, have been deported from Pakistan since April 1st.