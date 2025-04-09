Who Can Apply for UAE 5-Year Visa from Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – UAE Ambassador announced that Pakistanis can now apply for a 5-year multiple-entry visa, after ending previous issues that had led to visa rejections for many nationals.

The new move offers the latest opportunity for Pakistanis amid period of heightened scrutiny and difficulties surrounding visa approvals. UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi made an announcement fora 5-year tourist visa allows Pakistani citizens to visit the UAE multiple times without the need for a local sponsor or host, providing greater flexibility for frequent travelers.

Sources familiar with development revealed that those with clear background and high qualification will get quick 5-year UAE visa and those with previous penalties for overstay and other issues might face delay or rejection.

This change comes after several months of heightened scrutiny from UAE authorities, who had increased vetting procedures for Pakistani nationals due to concerns over criminal activities, including begging.

This announcement comes after a series of reports indicating a toughened stance on Pakistani travelers to the UAE. In December 2023, a Senate panel disclosed that all Pakistani travelers were required to undergo police verification before being allowed to enter the UAE, following concerns about illegal activities and begging.

Work visa applications for Pakistanis had been the subject of much speculation, with reports suggesting that visitor visas had effectively been suspended for some time.

Despite these challenges, the new visa rule provides promising development for Pakistanis looking to visit the UAE for tourism, business, or family reasons.