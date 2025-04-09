PSL 2025 set to launch with star-studded ceremony in Rawalpindi this week

By Our Correspondent
2:40 pm | Apr 9, 2025
RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host its first-ever opening ceremony of the HBL PSL. The ceremony will kick off at 7pm on Friday, 11 April.

The opening match of the six-team tournament will be played between defending champions Islamabad United and two-time winners Lahore Qalandars on the same day, with the first ball to be bowled at 8.30pm.

The marquee event will be played at four venues – Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The final of the event is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium on 18 May.

The opening ceremony at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will feature an array of exciting performances from renowned Sufi music artist Abida Parveen along with cultural act from Ali Zafar and a contemporary performance by Young Stunners.

In addition, the singers of the HBL PSL X anthem song Abrar ul Haq, Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig and Talha Anjum will also perform in the opening ceremony. Fans will also be treated to a spectacular firework display during the event.

