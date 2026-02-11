Canada School Shooting: 10 Dead in Tumbler Ridge Tragedy

CALGARY – The remote town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, witnessed horror. Inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, students and teachers were unaware that their lives were about to change forever Gunfire erupted, shattering calm, and in a matter of minutes, the town was thrown into chaos.

A quiet northern British Columbia community has been shattered by an unprecedented act of violence after mass shooting left 10 people dead in Tumbler Ridge, including suspected attacker. Police say the rampage unfolded across a high school and a nearby home, plunging the remote town into chaos and grief.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that six victims were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Another victim later died while being airlifted to hospital, while two more bodies were discovered inside a nearby residence believed to be connected to the attack.

The suspected shooter was also found dead inside the school, with investigators saying the individual appeared to have taken their own life. Terrified students and staff were rushed out of the school as armed officers stormed the building just minutes after the first emergency call.

Shooter described as "female in a dress with brown hair" HE unalived his family before he went to the school.

Two people were airlifted with serious or life-threatening injuries, while approximately 25 others were treated at a local medical centre for non-life-threatening wounds. Police worked urgently to reunite families with survivors as the full scale of the tragedy emerged.

Authorities say the attacker killed nine people before dying. During the incident, a shelter-in-place alert warned residents to remain indoors and described the suspect as a “female in a dress with brown hair.” While police say they know the attacker’s identity, they have not yet released a name, confirmed gender, identified the weapon used, or revealed the ages of the victims. Investigators have also not disclosed how the school and nearby home are connected.

British Columbia Premier David Eby called the attack an “unimaginable tragedy” and said the province would provide every possible support to the devastated community. He revealed that police officers arrived at the school within two minutes of the emergency call, suggesting their rapid response may have prevented an even higher death toll. He praised officers for their “heroic” actions, noting they put their own lives at risk by entering the school.

The government officials described shooting as deadliest mass killing in British Columbia’s history, warning that its emotional impact would be felt across the entire country. Mental health counselors are being sent to Tumbler Ridge to help residents cope with the trauma.

PM Mark Carney said he was “devastated” by “horrific shootings,” offering prayers and condolences to the victims’ families and thanking first responders for their bravery. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the violence as senseless, while leaders from neighboring provinces also issued messages of solidarity.