Live & Upcoming Matches

PSL 2025 Match Schedule

Islamabad United (2)

VS

Lahore Qalander (1)

Apr 11 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi Logo (2)

VS

Quetta Gladiators (2)

Apr 12 – 2:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Karachi Kings (2)

VS

Multansultans (2)

Apr 12 – 7:00 PM | Karachi

Lahore Qalander (1)

VS

Quetta Gladiators (2)

Apr 13 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United (2)

VS

Peshawar Zalmi Logo (2)

Apr 14 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Karachi Kings (2)

VS

Lahore Qalander (1)

Apr 15 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United (2)

VS

Multansultans (2)

Apr 16 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Karachi Kings (2)

VS

Quetta Gladiators (2)

Apr 18 – 7:00 PM | Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi Logo (2)

VS

Multansultans (2)

Apr 19 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Karachi Kings (2)

VS

Islamabad United (2)

Apr 20 – 7:00 PM | Karachi

Karachi Kings (2)

VS

Peshawar Zalmi Logo (2)

Apr 21 – 7:00 PM | Karachi

Multansultans (2)

VS

Lahore Qalander (1)

Apr 22 – 7:00 PM | Multan Cricket Stadium

Multansultans (2)

VS

Islamabad United (2)

Apr 23 – 7:00 PM | Multan Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalander (1)

VS

Peshawar Zalmi Logo (2)

Apr 24 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Quetta Gladiators (2)

VS

Karachi Kings (2)

Apr 25 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalander (1)

VS

Multansultans (2)

Apr 26 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Quetta Gladiators (2)

VS

Peshawar Zalmi Logo (2)

Apr 27 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Quetta Gladiators (2)

VS

Multansultans (2)

Apr 29 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalander (1)

VS

Islamabad United (2)

Apr 30 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Multansultans (2)

VS

Karachi Kings (2)

May 01 – 2:00 PM | Multan Cricket Stadium

Lahore Qalander (1)

VS

Quetta Gladiators (2)

May 01 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi Logo (2)

VS

Islamabad United (2)

May 02 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Quetta Gladiators (2)

VS

Islamabad United (2)

May 03 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalander (1)

VS

Karachi Kings (2)

May 04 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Multansultans (2)

VS

Peshawar Zalmi Logo (2)

May 05 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi Logo (2)

VS

Quetta Gladiators (2)

May 08 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi Logo (2)

VS

Lahore Qalander (1)

May 09 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United (2)

VS

Karachi Kings (2)

May 10 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Multansultans (2)

VS

Quetta Gladiators (2)

May 10 – 2:00 PM | Multan Cricket Stadium

5965811 (1)

VS

5965811 (1)

May 13 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

5965811 (1)

VS

5965811 (1)

May 14 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

5965811 (1)

VS

5965811 (1)

May 16 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

5965811 (1)

VS

5965811 (1)

May 18 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Points Table

Team Played Won Lost Points

Islamabad United (2)

VS

Lahore Qalander (1)

Apr 11 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Points Table

Team Played Won Lost Points

