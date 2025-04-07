Live & Upcoming Matches
PSL 2025 Match Schedule
VS
Apr 11 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
VS
Apr 12 – 2:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
VS
Apr 12 – 7:00 PM | Karachi
VS
Apr 13 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
VS
Apr 14 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
VS
Apr 15 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
VS
Apr 16 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
VS
Apr 18 – 7:00 PM | Karachi
VS
Apr 19 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
VS
Apr 20 – 7:00 PM | Karachi
VS
Apr 21 – 7:00 PM | Karachi
VS
Apr 22 – 7:00 PM | Multan Cricket Stadium
VS
Apr 23 – 7:00 PM | Multan Cricket Stadium
VS
Apr 24 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
Apr 25 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
Apr 26 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
Apr 27 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
Apr 29 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
Apr 30 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
May 01 – 2:00 PM | Multan Cricket Stadium
VS
May 01 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
May 02 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
May 03 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
May 04 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
May 05 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
May 08 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
VS
May 09 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
VS
May 10 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
VS
May 10 – 2:00 PM | Multan Cricket Stadium
VS
May 13 – 7:00 PM | Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
VS
May 14 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
May 16 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
VS
May 18 – 7:00 PM | Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Points Table
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
FAQ's
When does PSL 2025 start?
PSL 2025 (Season 10) is scheduled to begin on April 11, 2025. The full schedule has been released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
How long will PSL 2025 last?
The tournament is expected to run for approximately a month, with the final match likely taking place in May 2025.
How many matches will be played in PSL 10?
A total of 34 matches will be played in PSL 2025, including playoffs and the final.
Where can I find the complete PSL 2025 schedule?
You can view the full match schedule with dates, venues, and match timings on our PSL 2025 Schedule page. A downloadable PDF version is also available.
Will there be any double-header matches?
Yes, as in previous seasons, weekends and selected days will feature double-header matches (two matches in one day).
Which venues will host PSL 2025 matches?
Matches will be held across four cities in Pakistan, including:
- Lahore
- Karachi
- Rawalpindi
- Multan
How can I find my favorite team’s match schedule?
You can view the team-wise schedule on the same page or use our filters to select your favorite team (e.g., Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars).
Has the schedule been finalized by PCB?
Yes, the official schedule has been announced by PCB. Any updates or changes will be reflected on our website.
Will there be any changes to the schedule during the tournament?
Schedule changes may happen due to weather, security concerns, or other unforeseen events. Keep checking our schedule page for real-time updates.
Can I download the PSL 2025 match schedule?
Yes, we provide a downloadable PDF version of the full PSL 10 schedule for your convenience.