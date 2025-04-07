Babar Azam Removebg Preview 300x450

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi is a professional cricket team that competes in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Our Squad

Babar Azam

Babar Azam

Local
Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub

Local
Tom Kohler

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Foreign
Empty Player Sketch Peshawar

Mohammad Ali

Local
Empty Player Sketch Peshawar

Corbin Bosch

Foreign
Empty Player Sketch Peshawar

Nahid Rana

Foreign
Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris

Local
Empty Player Sketch Peshawar

Abdul Samad

Local
Empty Player Sketch Peshawar

Hussain Talat

Local
Arif Yaqoob

Arif Yaqoob

Local
Mehran Mumtaz

Mehran Mumtaz

Local
Empty Player Sketch Peshawar

Sufyan Moqim

Local
Empty Player Sketch Peshawar

Najeebullah Zadran

Foreign
Empty Player Sketch Peshawar

Ali Raza

Local
Empty Player Sketch Peshawar

Maaz Sadaqat

Local
Empty Player Sketch Peshawar

Ahmed Daniyal

Local
Empty Player Sketch Peshawar

Alzarri Joseph

Foreign

Formation and Ownership (2015):  Peshawar Zalmi was one of the original teams when the Pakistan Super League was founded in 2015. It was owned by Javed Afridi, the CEO of the Haier Group in Pakistan. The name “Zalmi” means “youth” in Pashto, which symbolizes the team’s dynamic and youthful spirit.

Team Colors and Mascot: The team’s colors are yellow and black, which represent energy and power. Their mascot is a lion, symbolizing strength and bravery, traits that are reflected in the team’s play.

Initial Years and Success (2016-2017): Peshawar Zalmi had a strong start in the PSL. They reached the final in the inaugural 2016 season but lost to Islamabad United. In 2017, they made a strong comeback and won their first PSL title, defeating Quetta Gladiators in the final. The victory was particularly significant as it made Peshawar Zalmi one of the most popular teams in the league.

Key Players and Captains: Over the years, Peshawar Zalmi has featured numerous star players. Former West Indian cricketer Darren Sammy has been the team’s captain for much of its history. Other notable players have included Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, and David Miller.

Fan Base and Popularity: Peshawar Zalmi is known for its passionate fan base, particularly from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The team is seen as a symbol of regional pride, and its fan support has been one of the driving forces behind its success.

Recent Performances: Peshawar Zalmi has remained one of the most competitive teams in the PSL, consistently reaching the playoffs and the final stages of the tournament. Though they have not won a second title, they remain a formidable force in the league.

Match Schedule

 Apr 12, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

02:00 AM

 Apr 14, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

07:00 PM

 Apr 19, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

07:00 PM

 Apr 21, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

07:00 PM

Apr 24, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1513 (1)

Lahore Qalandars

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

07:00 PM

 Apr 27, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

07:00 PM

May 02, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1513 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

07:00 PM

May 05, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

07:00 PM

May 08, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

07:00 PM

May 09, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

1513 (1)

Lahore Qalandars

07:00 PM

