PSL Eliminator 1: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE – Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to bat first against hosts Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Eliminator 1 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Arch-rivals Qalandars and Kings have come face to face 21 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016 with the latter dominating the rivalry with 14 triumphs, while the two-time champions emerged victorious on seven occasions.

Matches: 21

Karachi Kings: 14

Lahore Qalandars: 7

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Fakhar Zaman, Kusal Perera, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Momin Qamar (E), Mohammad Azab (E), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Naeem (E).

Karachi Kings: David Warner and Abbas Afridi (both platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Mohammad Nabi, Goerge Munsey and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).