Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings is one of the most prominent and popular franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Our Squad

Adam Milne

Foreign
David Warner

Local
Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Local
Hassan Ali

Hasan Ali

Local
James Vince

Foreign

Khushdil Shah

Local

Aamir Jamal

Local
Irfan Khan Niazi

Irfan Khan Niazi

Local
Shan Masood

Shan Masood

Local
Arafat Minhas

Arafat Minhas

Local
Litton Das

Foreign
Mir Hamza

Mir Hamza

Local
Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert

Foreign

Zahid Mehmood

Local
Fawad Ali

Fawad Ali

Local
Riazullah

Local
Kane Williamson

Foreign
Mohammad Nabi

Foreign
Omair Bin Yousuf

Local
Mirza Mamoon

Local

History of Karachi Kings

Formation and Ownership (2015): Karachi Kings was one of the original teams when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was established in 2015. The team is owned by the ARY Media Group, with businessman Shahid Khan Afridi playing a major role in its management. Karachi Kings represents the city of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest and most vibrant metropolis.

Team Colors and Mascot: The team’s colors are blue and white, symbolizing the spirit, energy, and pride of Karachi. Their mascot is a lion, representing strength, courage, and determination, which aligns with the team’s fighting spirit.

Early Years and Struggles (2016-2017): In the early seasons of the PSL, Karachi Kings faced challenges in terms of consistency and performance. They had star players, including Shahid Afridi and Ravi Bopara, but struggled to reach the playoff stages in the initial seasons, failing to deliver on expectations.

Revival and Leadership Changes (2018-2020): The team underwent a significant transformation in 2018 when they appointed former Pakistani cricketer and captain Imad Wasim as their captain. This change led to improved performances. Karachi Kings started showing more consistency, reaching the playoffs and building a strong squad with players like Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, and Mohammad Amir. However, the team still faced tough competition in the league.

2020 PSL: A Turning Point: Karachi Kings’ fortunes changed in 2020. Under the leadership of Imad Wasim and with key performances from Babar Azam, the team won the PSL 2020 title, defeating Lahore Qalandars in the final. This victory marked Karachi Kings’ first-ever PSL championship, ending years of frustration and solidifying the team’s legacy in the competition.

Key Players and Captains: Throughout its history, Karachi Kings has had several key players, including Babar Azam (the team’s star batsman), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, and Colin Ingram. Babar Azam has been particularly notable for his consistent performances, and his leadership has been central to the team’s success.

Fan Base and Popularity: Karachi Kings has a massive fan base, particularly due to the city’s large population and cricket-loving culture. The team’s passionate supporters are known for their energetic presence in the stadiums, creating a vibrant atmosphere during matches.

Match Schedule

 Apr 12, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

07:00 PM

 Apr 15, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

1513 (1)

Lahore Qalandars

07:00 PM

 Apr 20, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

07:00 PM

 Apr 21, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

07:00 PM

Apr 25, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

07:00 PM

May 01, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

02:00 PM

May 04, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1513 (1)

Lahore Qalandars

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

07:00 PM

May 08, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

07:00 PM

