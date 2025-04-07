Islamabad United (2)

Our Squad

Shahdab Khan 2

Shadab Khan

Local
Mathew Short

Foreign
Naseem Shah 1

Naseem Shah

Local
Azam Khan

Azam Khan

Local
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim

Local
Imad Wasim

Jason Holder

Foreign
Haider Ali

Haider Ali

Local
Salman Ali Agha

Salman Ali Agha

Local
Ben Dwarshuis

Foreign
Salman Irshad

Local
Colin Munro

Colin Munro

Foreign
Andries Gous

Foreign
Rumman Raees

Rumman Raees

Local
Mohammad Nawaz

Local
Hunain Shah

Hunain Shah

Local
Saad masood

Local
Riley Meredith

Foreign
Rassie van der Dussen

Foreign

History of Islamabad United

Islamabad United is one of the most successful and well-known teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Here’s a brief history of the team:

Formation and Ownership (2015): Islamabad United was one of the original franchises when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was launched in 2015. It was owned by the Leonine Global Sports company, which is part of the Leonine Group, a business conglomerate based in the UAE. The team represents Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.

Team Colors and Mascot: The team’s colors are red and black, symbolizing power, passion, and strength. Their mascot is a lion, a symbol of bravery and courage, similar to the team’s spirit.

Initial Years and Early Success (2016): Islamabad United had a strong start in the PSL, winning the inaugural tournament in 2016. Under the captaincy of Misbah-ul-Haq, the team secured the title in a thrilling final against Quetta Gladiators, making a mark in the league’s history from the very beginning.

Key Players and Captains: Over the years, Islamabad United has boasted a mix of local and international stars. Key players have included Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Sami, Shane Watson, Dawid Malan, and Colin Munro. Misbah-ul-Haq, one of Pakistan’s most respected cricket figures, led the team in its early years, contributing significantly to its success.

Continued Success and Performance (2016-2020): After their initial success, Islamabad United continued to be a top contender in the PSL. The team reached the playoffs multiple times and won their second PSL title in 2018, under the captaincy of Luke Ronchi, a key player during that season. Islamabad United’s well-balanced squad and consistent performance have made them one of the strongest teams in the league.

Fan Base and Legacy: While Islamabad United may not have the largest fan base compared to other PSL teams, their consistency and ability to perform in high-pressure situations have earned them respect and admiration from fans across Pakistan. The team’s emphasis on teamwork, strategy, and leadership has made them a favorite of cricket purists.

Recent Performance (2020-2024): Islamabad United continued to be competitive, reaching the playoffs and maintaining a solid reputation in the PSL. They have been known for developing young talent and nurturing players who can perform under pressure.

Match Schedule

 Apr 11, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

1513 (1)

Lahore Qalandars

08:00 PM

 Apr 14, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

07:00 PM

 Apr 16, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

07:00 PM

 Apr 20, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

07:00 PM

 Apr 23, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

07:00 PM

 Apr 30, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1513 (1)

Lahore Qalandars

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

07:00 PM

May 02, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1513 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

07:00 PM

May 03, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

07:00 PM

May 07, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

07:00 PM

