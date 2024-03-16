PSL 9: Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed fined for violating code of conduct

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel have both been fined five per cent of their match fees for Level 1 breaches of PSL’s code of conduct during their side’s fixture against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday.
Abrar was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Disobeying an umpire’s instruction during the match”.
The incident occurred in the 19th over of Islamabad United’s batting, when, while fielding, Abrar rolled the ball all along the ground despite being instructed by the umpires not to do so.
In a separate incident, in the same match, Saud was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.
After dismissing United’s batter Salman Ali Agha in the 12th over, Saud went close to Salman and made remarks which could have provoked the batter.
Both players pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.
The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.