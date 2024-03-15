Babar Azam completes 1,000 T20 runs in 2024

KARACHI – Former captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, completed 1,000 T20 runs in 2024.
In a match against Multan Sultans at the National Stadium Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat. In the very first over, David Willey dismissed Saim Ayub (1). Later in his second over, David Willey took a review to declare Babar Azam (8) out, but the attempt was unsuccessful.
Mohammad Haris appeared confident in comparison to previous matches; Babar Azam also played excellent strokes consistently. He had scored 51 runs in the powerplay when Haris (22) handed over Mohammad Rizwan's catch to Muhammad Ali.
To increase the pressure, the captain decided to test Osama Mir after Iftikhar Ahmed. The spinner also did not disappoint; he made Haseeb Khan (3) caught by Muhammad Ali. When Babar Azam reached a score of 38, he completed 1,000 runs in T20 cricket this year. After starting cautiously following Tom Kohler-Cadmore's dismissal, Babar Azam (46) was bowled by Chris Jordan. Star batter had amassed a total of 544 runs in the current season.
Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets and reached yet another final of the PSL.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.4
|750.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.89
|173.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.98
|320.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
