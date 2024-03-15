Babar Azam completes 1,000 T20 runs in 2024

KARACHI – Former captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, completed 1,000 T20 runs in 2024.

In a match against Multan Sultans at the National Stadium Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat. In the very first over, David Willey dismissed Saim Ayub (1). Later in his second over, David Willey took a review to declare Babar Azam (8) out, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Mohammad Haris appeared confident in comparison to previous matches; Babar Azam also played excellent strokes consistently. He had scored 51 runs in the powerplay when Haris (22) handed over Mohammad Rizwan's catch to Muhammad Ali.

To increase the pressure, the captain decided to test Osama Mir after Iftikhar Ahmed. The spinner also did not disappoint; he made Haseeb Khan (3) caught by Muhammad Ali. When Babar Azam reached a score of 38, he completed 1,000 runs in T20 cricket this year. After starting cautiously following Tom Kohler-Cadmore's dismissal, Babar Azam (46) was bowled by Chris Jordan. Star batter had amassed a total of 544 runs in the current season.

Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets and reached yet another final of the PSL.