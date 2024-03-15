Search

Pakistan

FIR lodged after Ramadan ration bags looted in Lahore's Chuhng area

15 Mar, 2024
During the holy month of Ramadan, a distressing incident unfolded in Lahore as numerous ration bags designated for deserving families under the Punjab government’s Ramadan Nigehban Relief Package were plundered.

The chaos erupted when a truck carrying the ration bags arrived at Chuhng area of Lahore to distribute the relief hampers among those in need.

The Punjab cabinet, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, had recently sanctioned the relief package for 2024, aiming to distribute over 6.5 million relief hampers directly to deserving individuals at their residences. Each hamper was stocked with essential items like a 10 kg bag of flour, 2 kg of rice, sugar, edible oil, and chickpea flour (besan).

Disturbing footage captured people scrambling and fighting over the ration bags, resorting to looting them from the truck. The situation escalated into a stampede as a large crowd of individuals, affected by inflation, converged around the truck, attempting to seize the hampers forcefully.

Authorities reported that a case had been filed against 12 unidentified individuals based on a complaint lodged by Patwari Asghar. These individuals face charges including theft and interference in government affairs.

Last year in Karachi, a stampede at a Ramadan food distribution center resulted in the tragic deaths of 11 people, predominantly women and children, along with numerous injuries, as panicked crowds surged while vying for food supplies outside a factory.

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.75
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.4 750.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.89 173.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.98 320.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

