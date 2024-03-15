Search

Business

200 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Draw Results here

Web Desk
10:23 AM | 15 Mar, 2024
200 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Draw Results here

Muzaffarabad office will hold Prize Bond Rs 200 draw No. 97 today on March 15, 2024 (Friday).

Rs200 Prize bond Winners

First Prize Winner TBA
Second Prize Winners TBA

Winning Amount Of Rs. 200 Prize Bond

Prize Type Number of Prizes Winning Amount Prize
Prize Bond Rs. 200/- 01 Rs 750,000 1st Prize
Prize Bond Rs. 200/- 05 Rs 250,000 2nd Prize
Prize Bond Rs. 200/- 2,350 Rs 1,500 3rd Prize

200 Bond Third Prize Winners List 2024

The full list of 200 Prize Bond will be shared soon, follow for more.

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.75
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.4 750.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.89 173.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.98 320.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

