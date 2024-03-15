200 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Draw Results here

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)