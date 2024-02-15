1500 Prize Bond – Check Feb 2024 Draw Results

Peshwar office will hold Prize Bond Rs1500 draw No.97 today on February 15, 2024 (Thursday).
|Winners
|Lucky Numbers
|First Prize
|--
|Second Prize
|--
Rs1500 Prize Bond winners will be announced after today's balloting...
|Prize Bond Rs1500
|Number of Prizes
|Winning Amount
|Prize Bond Rs1500
|01
|Rs3,000,000
|First Prize
|Prize Bond Rs1500
|03
|Rs1,000,000
|Second Prize
|Prize Bond Rs1500
|1696
|Rs18,500
|Third Prize
The cental bank used to hold draws of Prize Bond on a quarterly basis or as indicated by the Finance Division.
National Savings declares the draw schedule at the start of each calendar year, with the results published in the official Gazette.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
