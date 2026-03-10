No Traffic Challans for Bikes, Rickshaws until Eidul Fitr amid Petrol crisis

LAHORE – Sigh of relief for commuters as Traffic police have been ordered to stop issuing challans to rickshaws and motorcycles until Eid ul Fitr 2026.

Police officials got new orders as fuel costs continue to surge, putting pressure not only on citizens but also on government departments. Officials warned that if petrol prices increase further, even the Chief Traffic Officer and the entire traffic police force may shift to motorcycles for their daily duties.

Authorities have also instructed officers not to keep traffic police vehicles standing on roads with engines running in order to conserve fuel. If petrol prices reach what officials described as a “third stage” of increase, traffic police may take an even more drastic step.

Meanwhile, citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary use of cars and motorcycles to help reduce fuel consumption during this challenging period.

The situation highlights the growing impact of the global crisis on everyday life — where even law enforcement may soon trade patrol cars for bikes.