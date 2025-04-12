PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators set Peshawar Zalmi a target of 217 runs

In the second match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Quetta Gladiators posted a challenging total of 216 runs, setting Peshawar Zalmi a target of 217 runs to win.

The match, held in Karachi, saw Peshawar Zalmi winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Quetta Gladiators took full advantage of their first innings, finishing with a total of 216/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Gladiators’ top order was led by captain Saud Shakeel and the explosive Finn Allen, who combined for a crucial 88-run partnership. Shakeel contributed 59 runs, while Allen made a valuable 53 runs.

Supporting roles were played by Hassan Nawaz (41), Koshal Mendis (35), and Riley Russo (21), who helped push the total past 200 runs.

For Peshawar Zalmi, the bowling efforts were spearheaded by Ali Raza, Sufyan Maqeem, and Joseph, each of whom took one wicket in the innings.

With 217 runs required for victory, Peshawar Zalmi faces an uphill challenge to chase down the target in what promises to be an exciting second half of the game.