PSL 9, Eliminator 2: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi, to face Multan Sultans in final

KARACHI – Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday night.

Islamabad United will now face Multan Sultans in the final of the PSL 9 on Monday.

The match started at 9:00pm. Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Chasing the target, Islamabad United scored the required number of runs in 19 overs at the loss of five wickets.

In the last five encounters, Zalmi won three and Islamabad United emerged triumph in two.

In first eliminator, United beat Quetta Gladiators by 39 runs at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Friday night. Islamabad scored 174-9 in the first innings, which they comfortably defended as Quetta was dismissed for just 135.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy