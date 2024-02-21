Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 9 Live Streaming

LAHORE – Pakistan flagship t20 series, Pakistan Super League season nine, is underway with full swing, and action-packed series has two matches today.

The first game between two sides will be Peshawar Zalmi facing Karachi Kings at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today on Wednesday. The game will start at 2pm.

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings started their PSL 2024 campaign on a murky note but are looking forward to for comeback in Wednesday's encounter.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.