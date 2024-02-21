Pakistan Stock Exchange gains around 1,000 points amid clarity on political front

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) enjoys bull run in mid-week with benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessing an increase of around 1,000 points.
Money market shows signs of improvement after positive development on political front as political bigwigs PML-N, and PPP struck a late night deal for form coalition government.
This week, the first two trading sessions started on feeble note with investors remaining wary due to the prevailing political turmoil but on Wednesday, share market gains over 1,000 points.
PSX portal shows that the index was trading at 61,275.16 points at around noon up 811.72 or 1.48 percent from the previous close of 60,464.44.
The external position of crisis hit Pakistan saw little improbvement, with State Bank of Pakistan reporting net foreign reserves of $8 billion as of February 2024.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
