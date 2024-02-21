Pakistan Stock Exchange gains around 1,000 points amid clarity on political front

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) enjoys bull run in mid-week with benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessing an increase of around 1,000 points.

Money market shows signs of improvement after positive development on political front as political bigwigs PML-N, and PPP struck a late night deal for form coalition government.

This week, the first two trading sessions started on feeble note with investors remaining wary due to the prevailing political turmoil but on Wednesday, share market gains over 1,000 points.

PSX portal shows that the index was trading at 61,275.16 points at around noon up 811.72 or 1.48 percent from the previous close of 60,464.44.

The external position of crisis hit Pakistan saw little improbvement, with State Bank of Pakistan reporting net foreign reserves of $8 billion as of February 2024.