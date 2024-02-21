USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee recovers losses against dollar in inter-bank

ISLAMABAD - The announcement of coalition government pushed positive sentiment in money market and Pakistani rupee recorded a slight increase against the US dollar.

In the early hours of trading, the local currency moved up to 279.30, with an increase of Rs0.27 against the USD.

In the previous session, PKR slipped lower to settle at 279.57 against the US dollar.

Pakistan Stock Exchange also witnessed huge surge after PML-N and the PPP managed to sort out their difference and announced formation of coalition government.

On Wednesday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index hovering at 61,553 against the previous closing of 60,464.24, with a gain of nearly 1,000 points.