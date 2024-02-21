Search

ad
Technology

Zindigi introduces the first-ever AI-driven instant micro loan, offering upto PKR 100,000

Web Desk
11:10 AM | 21 Feb, 2024
Zindigi introduces the first-ever AI-driven instant micro loan, offering upto PKR 100,000

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, dedicated to simplifying lives and reshaping the financial world, carries on its legacy of convenience and advancement. With a heartfelt commitment to empowering people and transforming lives, Zindigi has introduced an industry game changer, marking a significant industry milestone with a first-ever instant digital loan in the market with a limit of up to PKR 100,000

As digital transformation accelerates across industries, Zindigi is at the forefront, leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver an innovative lending solution. The evolution of lending from traditional community loans to online banking highlights technology’s pivotal role in improving access and efficiency in financial services. This new offering challenges the status quo further by providing higher value instantly approved loans via a mobile application, marking a significant departure from the traditionally smaller loan amounts available in the instant loan market.

Meena Munawar Khan, Chief Product Officer at Zindigi mentioned “Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, our Micro Lending solution represents a quantum leap forward in democratizing financial services.”

With this latest development, Zindigi reinforces its role as a catalyst for financial empowerment, ensuring that every individual in Pakistan has an opportunity to manage their financial needs promptly and efficiently. The convenience of high value instant loans is a game-changer, especially for those who have been underserved by conventional financial institutions. Zindigi is dedicated to maintaining innovation and excellence within the financial sector, persistently working to improve the financial well-being of its customers.

For more information about Zindigi's commercial loan offering and other financial solutions, visit www.zindigi.pk or download the Zindigi app today.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

11:10 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Zindigi introduces the first-ever AI-driven instant micro loan, ...

03:11 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

realme Note 50 to be launched on Wednesday with a leading 24-month ...

10:02 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, services face disruption in Pakistan for fourth ...

07:19 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

825 public colleges, over six million students access PITB’s Higher ...

02:54 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

X services partially restored in Pakistan after hours long outage

01:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:10 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Zindigi introduces the first-ever AI-driven instant micro loan, offering upto PKR 100,000

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite no change in global rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 282.4
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.32 751.32
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.41 911.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.96 733.96
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 316.9 319.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:27 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 21st February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: