Zindigi introduces the first-ever AI-driven instant micro loan, offering upto PKR 100,000

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, dedicated to simplifying lives and reshaping the financial world, carries on its legacy of convenience and advancement. With a heartfelt commitment to empowering people and transforming lives, Zindigi has introduced an industry game changer, marking a significant industry milestone with a first-ever instant digital loan in the market with a limit of up to PKR 100,000
As digital transformation accelerates across industries, Zindigi is at the forefront, leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver an innovative lending solution. The evolution of lending from traditional community loans to online banking highlights technology’s pivotal role in improving access and efficiency in financial services. This new offering challenges the status quo further by providing higher value instantly approved loans via a mobile application, marking a significant departure from the traditionally smaller loan amounts available in the instant loan market.
Meena Munawar Khan, Chief Product Officer at Zindigi mentioned “Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, our Micro Lending solution represents a quantum leap forward in democratizing financial services.”
With this latest development, Zindigi reinforces its role as a catalyst for financial empowerment, ensuring that every individual in Pakistan has an opportunity to manage their financial needs promptly and efficiently. The convenience of high value instant loans is a game-changer, especially for those who have been underserved by conventional financial institutions. Zindigi is dedicated to maintaining innovation and excellence within the financial sector, persistently working to improve the financial well-being of its customers.
For more information about Zindigi's commercial loan offering and other financial solutions, visit www.zindigi.pk or download the Zindigi app today.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
