Search

ad
Pakistan

Tiger Group and a glimpse into Dubai's real estate love affair with extravagant buildings

Web Desk
10:53 AM | 21 Feb, 2024
Tiger Group and a glimpse into Dubai's real estate love affair with extravagant buildings

Dubai, a city synonymous with opulence and architectural marvels, is a testament to the boundless ambition of its real estate landscape. At the forefront of this urban spectacle is Tiger Group, a dynamic force shaping the skyline with a commitment to creating iconic structures that defy conventional norms. 

The city's real estate love affair with extravagant buildings is akin to a symphony where each structure plays a unique note. From the iconic Burj Khalifa, piercing the sky with a great design, to the sinuous curves of the Burj Al Arab, the Tiger Group's creations are harmonious compositions that capture the city's spirit of excess.

Tiger Group, a renowned name in real estate circles, has become synonymous with pushing the boundaries of architectural innovation in the UAE. With a portfolio that reads like a futuristic skyline, the group has played a pivotal role in transforming Dubai's landscape, where buildings are not just structures but homes.

Founded by Eng. Waleed Mohammad Alzoubi in 1976, Tiger Group has transformed from its origins in project construction and real estate development into a versatile entity influencing the future of the UAE and beyond.

From incorporating cutting-edge technologies to embracing eco-friendly designs, each project of Tiger Group reflects a commitment to marrying form with function. They aim to create spaces that tell stories, evoke emotions, and offer a lifestyle synonymous with luxury. 

The global city's extravagant buildings aren't merely a local fascination; they have become a global spectacle, attracting attention and admiration from around the world. The Tiger Group's creations serve as ambassadors, drawing investors, tourists, and architects eager to witness the magic of Dubai's urban metamorphosis. 

Tiger Group UAE was born out of a vision to contribute significantly to the development of the United Arab Emirates. With a primary focus on real estate, Tiger Group UAE has achieved a staggering accomplishment — the completion or ongoing development of 270 projects, encompassing a remarkable 93 million square feet of built-up space. This achievement underscores the group's commitment to excellence, positioning it as a leading contributor to the region's urban development and infrastructure.

Last year, Tiger Properties, the real estate wing of the conglomerate, introduced its latest residential project, Red Square Twin Towers, located in the lively Jumeirah Village Triangle. This pre-construction development boasts 34 stories, and each encompasses modern residential floors with various amenities, such as a swimming pool, children's play area, gym, and picturesque walkways. Following the achievements of the Regina Tower in JVC, and the 37-story tall The Square Tower, Red Square Tower is the fifth addition to Tiger Properties' collection in this highly sought-after residential area. 

Tiger Properties is currently advancing on two other projects in the vicinity, namely Cloud Tower and Seslia Tower, both introduced last year. These constructions are presently in progress and are expected to be completed and available for handover by 2024 and 2025, respectively. 

In an era where sustainability is a buzzword, the Tiger Group's love affair with extravagant buildings is marked by a commitment to environmental responsibility. Green building practices, energy-efficient designs, and eco-conscious initiatives are seamlessly integrated into their projects, setting a precedent for a sustainable future. Once established as a diversified conglomerate, has now been a prominent player in various sectors, including real estate, construction, and other dynamic industries.

As Dubai continues redefining architectural splendor, the Tiger Group remains at the forefront, embodying the city's commitment to being a global beacon of innovation, luxury, and a touch of the extraordinary. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:53 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Tiger Group and a glimpse into Dubai's real estate love affair with ...

10:51 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee recovers losses against dollar in ...

10:04 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Motorway M2, M3 and several other sections closed amid dense fog

09:02 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Who's in and who's out in PDM 2.0 govt in Pakistan?

09:24 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Saad Rafique, Haneef Abbasi 'heckled, attacked by female political ...

12:01 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

PPP and PML-N finally agree on Shehbaz as PM, Zardari as president

Pakistan

12:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Wet spell to continue as PMD forecast more ...

06:49 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

BISE Lahore Matric examination roll number slip 2024 available for ...

09:24 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

06:28 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu’s murderer turns out to be a former intelligence official

01:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll ...

03:23 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

IHC issues arrest warrants for DC Islamabad Irfan Memon in contempt ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:10 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Zindigi introduces the first-ever AI-driven instant micro loan, offering upto PKR 100,000

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite no change in global rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 282.4
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.32 751.32
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.41 911.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.96 733.96
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 316.9 319.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:27 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 21st February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: