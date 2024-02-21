Tiger Group and a glimpse into Dubai's real estate love affair with extravagant buildings

Dubai, a city synonymous with opulence and architectural marvels, is a testament to the boundless ambition of its real estate landscape. At the forefront of this urban spectacle is Tiger Group, a dynamic force shaping the skyline with a commitment to creating iconic structures that defy conventional norms.

The city's real estate love affair with extravagant buildings is akin to a symphony where each structure plays a unique note. From the iconic Burj Khalifa, piercing the sky with a great design, to the sinuous curves of the Burj Al Arab, the Tiger Group's creations are harmonious compositions that capture the city's spirit of excess.

Tiger Group, a renowned name in real estate circles, has become synonymous with pushing the boundaries of architectural innovation in the UAE. With a portfolio that reads like a futuristic skyline, the group has played a pivotal role in transforming Dubai's landscape, where buildings are not just structures but homes.

Founded by Eng. Waleed Mohammad Alzoubi in 1976, Tiger Group has transformed from its origins in project construction and real estate development into a versatile entity influencing the future of the UAE and beyond.

From incorporating cutting-edge technologies to embracing eco-friendly designs, each project of Tiger Group reflects a commitment to marrying form with function. They aim to create spaces that tell stories, evoke emotions, and offer a lifestyle synonymous with luxury.

The global city's extravagant buildings aren't merely a local fascination; they have become a global spectacle, attracting attention and admiration from around the world. The Tiger Group's creations serve as ambassadors, drawing investors, tourists, and architects eager to witness the magic of Dubai's urban metamorphosis.

Tiger Group UAE was born out of a vision to contribute significantly to the development of the United Arab Emirates. With a primary focus on real estate, Tiger Group UAE has achieved a staggering accomplishment — the completion or ongoing development of 270 projects, encompassing a remarkable 93 million square feet of built-up space. This achievement underscores the group's commitment to excellence, positioning it as a leading contributor to the region's urban development and infrastructure.

Last year, Tiger Properties, the real estate wing of the conglomerate, introduced its latest residential project, Red Square Twin Towers, located in the lively Jumeirah Village Triangle. This pre-construction development boasts 34 stories, and each encompasses modern residential floors with various amenities, such as a swimming pool, children's play area, gym, and picturesque walkways. Following the achievements of the Regina Tower in JVC, and the 37-story tall The Square Tower, Red Square Tower is the fifth addition to Tiger Properties' collection in this highly sought-after residential area.

Tiger Properties is currently advancing on two other projects in the vicinity, namely Cloud Tower and Seslia Tower, both introduced last year. These constructions are presently in progress and are expected to be completed and available for handover by 2024 and 2025, respectively.

In an era where sustainability is a buzzword, the Tiger Group's love affair with extravagant buildings is marked by a commitment to environmental responsibility. Green building practices, energy-efficient designs, and eco-conscious initiatives are seamlessly integrated into their projects, setting a precedent for a sustainable future. Once established as a diversified conglomerate, has now been a prominent player in various sectors, including real estate, construction, and other dynamic industries.

As Dubai continues redefining architectural splendor, the Tiger Group remains at the forefront, embodying the city's commitment to being a global beacon of innovation, luxury, and a touch of the extraordinary.