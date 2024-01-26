Public holiday announced in Pakistan on Feb 5

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a public holiday on Feb 5 (Monday) on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A press release issued by the Cabinet Division is circulating on social media, stating that a one-minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am to honor Kashmiri martyrs.

پانچ فروری ملک بھر میں یوم کشمیر پر تعطیل - ایک منٹ کی خاموشی pic.twitter.com/drqMxEP6YI — Aamir Ilyas Rana (@RanaAamirilyas) January 26, 2024

Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed on February 5 every year to denounce Indian occupation on Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day, which was proposed in 1989, every year on February 5 to express unity with the oppressed people of Indian-administered Kashmir.