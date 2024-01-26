Search

Pakistan

Public holiday announced in Pakistan on Feb 5

07:36 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Public holiday announced in Pakistan on Feb 5
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a public holiday on Feb 5 (Monday) on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day. 

A press release issued by the Cabinet Division is circulating on social media, stating that a one-minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am to honor Kashmiri martyrs. 

Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed on February 5 every year to denounce Indian occupation on Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day, which was proposed in 1989, every year on February 5 to express unity with the oppressed people of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Kashmiris observing India's Republic Day as Black Day 

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:57 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan requests China to rollover $2 billion loan

01:36 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Parvez Elahi among three PTI leaders allowed to contest Feb 8 polls 

09:17 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan calls on UN to protect Muslim sites in India

09:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Navy kicks off exercise ‘Sea Spark 2024’ to evaluate ...

04:36 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to be indicted in May 9 cases on Feb ...

03:19 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan approves import of live cattle from Brazil

Pakistan

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

09:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

09:29 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other sections closed for traffic due to ...

09:34 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta on 'high alert' amid ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:03 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Death toll in Gaza surpasses 26,000 as Israeli military action continues

Gold & Silver Rate

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: