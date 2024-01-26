Kashmiris observing India's Republic Day as Black Day 

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control over are observing India’s Republic Day, as Black Day on Friday to protest persistent denial of their democratic right to self-determination by India.

Call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom organizations.

The day will be marked by a complete strike in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir while anti-India demonstrations will be held in Azad Kashmir and world capitals.

Meanwhile, India has intensified crackdown in the territory with unprecedented lockdown and additional check-posts subjecting people to rigorous inspections in the name of security.