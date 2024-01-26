ICJ orders Israel to ensure acts of genocide are not committed in Gaza

THE HAGUE – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) today ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear the South Africa’s petition filed against Israel over genocide in Gaza.

A 16-member bench of the ICJ issued the landmark ruling, as it turned down the Israel plea to throw out the case accusing it of genocide in Gaza.

Judge Joan Donoghue remarked that some allegations against Israel fall within the provisions of the Genocide Convention.

At one point, the ICJ president said Palestinians appeared to be a protected group under the convention.

She said the court noted that the military operation carried out by Israel has resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries, as well as massive destruction of homes, the forcible displacement of the vast majority of the population and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

She also cited a statement by senior UN official Martin Griffiths where he said “Gaza has become a place of death and despair”.

The world court has ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza where death toll has surpassed 25,000 since Oct 7 Hamas attack against Israel.

The decision is a preliminary stage of a case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice alleging that Israel's military action in Gaza amounts to genocide.

South Africa has requested several emergency measures, including the suspension of military operations in Gaza, a halt to further escalation, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid into the region.

It's speculated that the court may not mandate a complete ceasefire but could instead instruct Israel to allow sufficient humanitarian relief into Gaza.

While the ICJ's ruling is final and cannot be appealed, it lacks enforcement mechanisms.

Israel has contended that the ICJ lacks jurisdiction over the case and has dismissed South Africa's allegations of genocide as "grossly distorted" and "blood libel."

Hamas has expressed willingness to abide by any ceasefire directives from the ICJ if Israel reciprocates.

On the other hand, at least 25,900 Palestinians have been martyred and 64,110 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October last year.