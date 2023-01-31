Top Army generals vow to bring perpetrators of Peshawar blast to ‘exemplary justice’

RAWALPINDI – The top military leadership on Tuesday resolved that perpetrators of the suicide blast in Peshawar, which has claimed at least 100 lives, will be brought to exemplary justice.

The resolve was expressed in the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ and it was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir. The forum paid rich tributes to the Martyrs of Peshawar police line blast.

COAS said that such immoral and cowardly acts cannot shake resolve of the nation rather reinvigorate our determination to succeed in ongoing war against terror with zero tolerance for any terrorist entity, he emphasised.

Participants were briefed in detail about prevailing and emerging threats, situation in the illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and ongoing intelligence based operations being undertaken by Army and LEAs for breaking the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism across the country.

Gen Asim Munir directed all commanders to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace.

Forum taking notice of human rights violations and India design to alter demographics of IIOJK, reaffirmed Army’s commitment to Pak’s principal support to indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiri people as per relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of the Kashmir.