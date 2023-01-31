Search

PakistanTop News

Top Army generals vow to bring perpetrators of Peshawar blast to ‘exemplary justice’

Gen Asim Munir presides over Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ

Web Desk 08:10 PM | 31 Jan, 2023
Top Army generals vow to bring perpetrators of Peshawar blast to ‘exemplary justice’

RAWALPINDI – The top military leadership on Tuesday resolved that perpetrators of the suicide blast in Peshawar, which has claimed at least 100 lives, will be brought to exemplary justice.

The resolve was expressed in the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ and it was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir. The forum paid rich tributes to the Martyrs of Peshawar police line blast.

COAS said that such immoral and cowardly acts cannot shake resolve of the nation rather reinvigorate our determination to succeed in ongoing war against terror with zero tolerance for any terrorist entity, he emphasised.

Participants were briefed in detail about prevailing and emerging threats, situation in the illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and ongoing intelligence based operations being undertaken by Army and LEAs for breaking the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism across the country.

Pakistan in shock as death toll from Peshawar mosque bombing rises to 100

Gen Asim Munir directed all commanders to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace.

Forum taking notice of human rights violations and India design to alter demographics of IIOJK, reaffirmed Army’s commitment to Pak’s principal support to indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiri people as per relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of the Kashmir.

Pakistan Army chief arrives in Peshawar to attend security meeting after suicide attack

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

US, China, and Saudi Arabia condemn deadly suicide attack in Peshawar

11:32 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Pakistan in shock as death toll from Peshawar mosque bombing rises to 100

09:04 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army chief arrives in Peshawar to attend security meeting after suicide attack

09:50 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

International community strongly condemns Peshawar blast

06:14 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Peshawar blast: PM Shehbaz arrives in Peshawar, appeals people to donate blood

05:31 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

TTP claims responsibility for deadly suicide blast in Peshawar

04:44 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs59.6 per kg

09:10 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 31 January 2023

07:44 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Forex

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.

During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.

Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.

Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.

The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/gold-continues-to-shine-hits-all-time-high-of-rs210-500-in-pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: