Pakistan Army chief arrives in Peshawar to attend security meeting after suicide attack

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday visited the northern city of Peshawar to attend an emergency meeting on security after a suicide bombing in the provincial capital that killed 59 and wounded over 150.

Prime Minister and top general arrived in the city to attend the high-profile meeting amid a sharp uptick in attacks from banned TTP.

The Corps Commander Peshawar briefed the premier and other officials about the uptick in terror attacks in the provincial capital.

PM Shehbaz and Gen Asim also visited the Lady Reading Hospital to enquire about the well-being of citizens injured in the deadly attack.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and COAS General Syed Asim Munir after meeting with Injured peoples of Peshawar blast at lady reading hospital Peshawar.

It was reported that PM Shehbaz was received by COAS and the two visited different wards of a medical facility. Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied the PM.

During his visit, the premier directed the hospital administration to provide all out medical facilities to wounded persons.

CM Sharif along with COAS Asim Munir and members of the federal cabinet visit police personnel injured in the Peshawar blast

PM Sharif, known for being a can-do administrator, called for unity against terrorism. Mourning the loss of life of security personnel and civilians, the premier said that the country made unforgettable sacrifices against terrorism and he would not let the sacrifices of the martyrs go in vain.

The country’s top leadership flocked to the northwestern region to chalk out future strategy as the infamous TTP, known for some deadly attacks like of APS, ended its months-long cease-fire with Pakistan last year, and have launched a wave of deadly attacks targeting security forces and citizens.