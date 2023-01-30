Search

Pakistan

TTP claims responsibility for deadly suicide blast in Peshawar

05:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
TTP claims responsibility for deadly suicide blast in Peshawar
Source: Twitter

PESHAWAR – The militant group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the deadly blast at a mosque near the police lines in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which claimed at least 32 people and wounded nearly 150 others.

Reports in local media suggested that a suicide bomber blew himself up when worshippers gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers. A part of the mosque was also caved in due to the intensity of the blast.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as injured drenched in blood were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for first aid. Rescue operations is also underway to recover people stranded in the rubble.

The blast was said to be quite powerful as its noise was heard miles away.

The incident in a sensitive region also raised eyebrows as residents have to cross several police check posts to enter the area.

The latest terror incident occurred a year after a deadly bombing kills 63 in a Shia mosque in Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.

