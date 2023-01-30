Peshawar blast: PM Shehbaz arrives in Peshawar, appeals people to donate blood

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital to review the situation shortly after a suicide blast inside a mosque near Police Lines in Peshawar claimed at least 32 lives and injured nearly 150 lives.
In a tweet on Monday evening, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the premier has called an emergency meeting of all relevant institution to review the law and order situation. An initial investigation report will also be presented in the meeting.
The premier is flanked by Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other officials. They will also visit injured people in the hospital.
وزیراعظم شہباز شریف پشاور پہنچ گئے.سانحہ پشاور کے افسوسناک واقعہ کے بعد ہنگامی اجلاس اور تمام متعلقہ اداروں کے حکام کو طلب کر لیا ہے۔امن وامان سے متعلق وزیراعظم کی زیر صدارت اجلاس دہشت گردی کے آج کے واقعے کے محرکات پر غور کرے گا۔اجلاس میں واقعے پر ابتدائی تحقیقاتی رپورٹ پیش ہو گی— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 30, 2023
In a message on Twitter, PM Shehbaz has urged masses, including PML-N workers, to donate blood, particularly O negative to save the lives of injured people. He asked them to reach the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar to play their role in the noble cause.
مسلم لیگ (ن) کے کارکنوں کو ہدایت کرتا ہوں کہ خودکش حملے میں زخمیوں کی جان بچانے کے لئے خون کے عطیات دیں، خاص طور پر 'او۔نیگیٹو' خون کے حامل عوام، طالب علم اور پارٹی کارکنان سے اپیل ہے کہ فی الفور لیڈی ریڈنگ ہسپتال، پشاور پہنچیں اور قیمتی انسانی جانیں بچانے میں اپنا حصہ ڈالیں۔— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 30, 2023
Earlier in the day, the suicide bomber blew himself up when worshippers gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers. A part of the mosque was also caved in due to the intensity of the blast while efforts are underway to recover people stranded in the rubble.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs211,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
