Peshawar blast: PM Shehbaz arrives in Peshawar, appeals people to donate blood

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital to review the situation shortly after a suicide blast inside a mosque near Police Lines in Peshawar claimed at least 32 lives and injured nearly 150 lives.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the premier has called an emergency meeting of all relevant institution to review the law and order situation. An initial investigation report will also be presented in the meeting.

The premier is flanked by Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other officials. They will also visit injured people in the hospital.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف پشاور پہنچ گئے.سانحہ پشاور کے افسوسناک واقعہ کے بعد ہنگامی اجلاس اور تمام متعلقہ اداروں کے حکام کو طلب کر لیا ہے۔امن وامان سے متعلق وزیراعظم کی زیر صدارت اجلاس دہشت گردی کے آج کے واقعے کے محرکات پر غور کرے گا۔اجلاس میں واقعے پر ابتدائی تحقیقاتی رپورٹ پیش ہو گی — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 30, 2023

In a message on Twitter, PM Shehbaz has urged masses, including PML-N workers, to donate blood, particularly O negative to save the lives of injured people. He asked them to reach the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar to play their role in the noble cause.

مسلم لیگ (ن) کے کارکنوں کو ہدایت کرتا ہوں کہ خودکش حملے میں زخمیوں کی جان بچانے کے لئے خون کے عطیات دیں، خاص طور پر 'او۔نیگیٹو' خون کے حامل عوام، طالب علم اور پارٹی کارکنان سے اپیل ہے کہ فی الفور لیڈی ریڈنگ ہسپتال، پشاور پہنچیں اور قیمتی انسانی جانیں بچانے میں اپنا حصہ ڈالیں۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 30, 2023

Earlier in the day, the suicide bomber blew himself up when worshippers gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers. A part of the mosque was also caved in due to the intensity of the blast while efforts are underway to recover people stranded in the rubble.