International community strongly condemns Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD – The international community has condemned the suicide blast in a mosque near Police Lines in Peshawar that left more than 30 people dead and 147 injured.

The blast occurred when worshippers gathered in mosque to offer Zuhar prayers earlier in the day. The blast was powerful enough that a part of the worship place caved in, stranding several people under the rubble.

Bodies and injured persons have been shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital. The militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The US Mission to Pakistan has extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the horrific attack at a Police Lines mosque in Peshawar. “The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of terrorism,” the embassy said in a tweet.

Iran also strongly condemned the heinous attack in the mosque. The embassy of the neighbouring country “also extends condolences to the government & people of #Pakistan,” adding: “May God bless the soul of the martyrs. Also prayer for the recovery of the injured”.

The British High Commission in Pakistan also extended prayers for the victims of the Peshawar blast.

The attack comes as Pakistan has been facing a new wave of terrorism since the banned TTP withdrew from the ceasefire agreement with the government in November last.