07:05 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
Over 9,000 students earn $2.25m in foreign exchange after completing NFTP training

LAHORE –  Applications are open for admission in the next phase of the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP), an initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to provide honourable online employment to the youth across Pakistan. 

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the NFTP program is proving to be a game changer for the youth as more than 9,000 students have so far completed the training and earned more than 2.2 million dollars in foreign exchange through the program.

As many as 20 training centres have been established across the country in which the unemployed youth are being given 3-month training in the fields of Technical Content Marketing, Advertising and Creative Designing. 

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government of Pakistan has been giving 70% to 100% discounts on fees. For admission to the program, the National Identity Card (CNIC) Domicile of the respective province and graduation qualification is required. The age limit for admission to the NFTP is 18 to 40 years.

