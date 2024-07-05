UAE aviation team testifies security at Islamabad, Karachi airports meets international standards

The United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority (UAE-GCAA) has confirmed that aviation security at Pakistan's Islamabad and Karachi airports meets international standards, according to an official statement released on Friday. This announcement follows a comprehensive inspection aimed at enhancing the country's security protocols.

Pakistan's aviation procedures came under intense scrutiny in 2020 after it was revealed that approximately 262 out of 860 active pilots held fake licenses. This led to the grounding of about 150 pilots from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other carriers.

This scandal emerged in the aftermath of the tragic crash of PIA Flight 8303 in Karachi, resulting in the suspension of PIA’s operations in the EU and other regions. The incident spurred calls for regulatory reforms to improve safety standards and transparency.

A two-member delegation from the UAE, headed by a senior GCAA director, Abdullah Al Kaabi, arrived in Pakistan last month for a week-long evaluation of the two aviation facilities. Their visit included assessments in the federal capital before proceeding to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

“Security protocols are in line with international standards and prevailing best practices,” the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) quoted Al Kaabi as saying. “The visit of the UAE-GCAA team has been completed.”

The delegation inspected various areas at the airports, including passenger and baggage screening, cargo, and catering facilities. They also reviewed direct flights from the UAE, ground handling, and cargo agents.

The team assessed airport access security and aircraft security checks, expressing satisfaction with the protocols in place. They praised the efforts of the Airport Security Force, cargo companies, and other stakeholders.

The PCAA noted that this UAE-GCAA visit was the first of its kind, following similar assessments conducted by the United Kingdom Department of Transport earlier this year.

Pakistan and the UAE share longstanding fraternal relations, with several airlines operating multiple daily flights connecting major Pakistani cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai in the UAE.

