Milk more expensive in Pakistan than in France and Australia, reports Bloomberg

Milk prices in Pakistan have surged by over 20% following the implementation of a new tax, making this essential dairy product more expensive than in France, Australia, and several other developed countries.

Ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk now costs 370 rupees ($1.33) per liter in Karachi supermarkets. In comparison, the price is $1.29 in Amsterdam, $1.23 in Paris, and $1.08 in Melbourne, according to Bloomberg data. The 18% tax on packaged milk, which was previously exempt, was introduced as part of the recent national budget.