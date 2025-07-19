Asif wins IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship after thrilling final against India

By Our Correspondent
9:23 am | Jul 19, 2025
MANAMA – Pakistan’s snooker star Mohammad Asif has once again proven his dominance on the global stage by winning the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship held in Bahrain.

In a nail-biting final, Asif defeated Indian cueist Brijesh Damani with a score of 4-3, securing his sixth world title.

The final was a classic Pakistan-India showdown, full of drama and intense competition. Asif initially took a 2-frame lead, but Damani bounced back strongly by winning the next three frames in a row, turning the match in his favor at 3-2.

Showing nerves of steel, Asif made a brilliant comeback, leveling the match at 3-3 before dominating the final frame to seal the victory. The final frame scores were: 98-37, 75-55, 00-80, 49-52, 41-64, 91-29, 78-9.

This championship marks Mohammad Asif’s sixth world title, adding to his impressive career which already includes two IBSF World Team Championships and three individual world titles.

