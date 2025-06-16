Arshad Nadeem named in Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 after historic Paris triumph

Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has been featured in Forbes’ prestigious 30 Under 30 Asia list, recognized for his record-breaking javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 28-year-old stunned the world with a 92.97m throw, winning Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold and ending a three-decade medal drought.

Forbes praised Nadeem’s feat as a “stunning show,” placing him among Asia’s rising stars in entertainment and sports. His achievement brought him over Rs153 million in rewards, with roads named after him and a commemorative stamp issued in his honour.

Nadeem has continued his dominance, winning gold at the Asian Athletics Championships with an 86.40m throw — Pakistan’s first in over 50 years at the event. He first gained global recognition with gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and silver at the 2023 World Championships.

Nadeem now sets his sights on the upcoming World Athletics Championships in September, aiming to complete his golden collection.