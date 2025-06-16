Iranian parliament hails Pakistan’s strong support amid tensions with Israel

TEHRAN – In a significant diplomatic development, Iran’s leadership has expressed deep gratitude towards Pakistan for its unequivocal and strong support amid escalating regional tensions. The Iranian Parliament (Majlis-e-Shura) honored Pakistan with resounding praise, highlighting Islamabad’s principled position during the conflict with Israel.

Following a keynote address by the Iranian President, the parliament echoed slogans of “Thank You Pakistan,” reflecting the deep appreciation for Pakistan’s backing. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated emphatically that the Pakistani people and parliament stand firmly alongside Iran during this critical period.

Pakistan’s parliament, in a unified voice, condemned Israeli actions against Iran as “heinous,” reinforcing the country’s solidarity with its neighbor.

This show of mutual support underscores the growing diplomatic rapport between the two nations amidst the ongoing geopolitical challenges in the region.

The expressions of gratitude from Iran come at a time when regional dynamics are increasingly complex, and Pakistan’s clear stance signals its commitment to supporting peaceful resolutions and fostering strong bilateral ties.