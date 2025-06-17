Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates 17 June 2025

KARACHI: Gold prices saw light decline, as the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs.700 to settle at Rs.362,300 on June 17 2025.

The rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs.600, bringing it down to Rs.310,613. The price for 10 grams of 22-karat gold also slipped by Rs.550, closing at Rs.284,738.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold (per tola) Silver (per tola) Karachi 362,300 3,787 Lahore 362,300 3,787 Islamabad 362,300 3,787 Peshawar 362,300 3,787 Quetta 362,300 3,787

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged. Per tola silver maintained its position at Rs.3,787, while the price for 10 grams held steady at Rs.3,246.

On the international front, gold prices fell by $18 per ounce, with the global rate now at $3,414. Meanwhile, silver prices showed no movement, standing firm at $36.29 per ounce.

The decline in local gold prices follows the global trend and comes amid ongoing economic uncertainties and currency fluctuations.