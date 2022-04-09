Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 April 2022

08:42 AM | 9 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 April 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 135,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 11,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  10,333 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.124,024.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Karachi PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Islamabad PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Peshawar PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Quetta PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Sialkot PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Attock PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Gujranwala PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Jehlum PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Multan PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Bahawalpur PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Gujrat PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Nawabshah PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Chakwal PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Hyderabad PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Nowshehra PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Sargodha PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Faisalabad PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715
Mirpur PKR 135,300 PKR 1,715

