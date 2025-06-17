Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR 17 June 2025

8:58 am | Jun 17, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee witnessed slight fluctuations against major global currencies, according to data released by currency dealers.

US Dollar (USD) saw marginal gain, with the buying rate at Rs.282.4 and selling at Rs.285.25. UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained highest among major currencies, trading between Rs.383.35 (buying) and Rs.387.70 selling, while Euro (EUR) was quoted at Rs.326.35 for buying and Rs.330 for selling.

Saudi Riyal SAR stood at Rs.75.25 buying and Rs.76.15 selling, whereas UAE Dirham (AED) traded between Rs.76.95 and Rs.77.80. Qatari Riyal (QAR) was slightly higher at Rs.76.81 buying and Rs.77.51 selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.25
Euro EUR 326.35 330.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.35 387.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.95 77.80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76.15
Australian Dollar AUD 181.50 185.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.50 756.50
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.50 210.00
China Yuan CNY 38.85 39.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.23 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.59 35.94
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.25 921.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.00 66.60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.50 170.50
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.30 27.60
Omani Riyal OMR 732.50 741.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.00 223.10
Swedish Korona SEK 29.09 29.39
Swiss Franc CHF 335.55 338.35
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
 
