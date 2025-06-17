Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR 17 June 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee witnessed slight fluctuations against major global currencies, according to data released by currency dealers.

US Dollar (USD) saw marginal gain, with the buying rate at Rs.282.4 and selling at Rs.285.25. UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained highest among major currencies, trading between Rs.383.35 (buying) and Rs.387.70 selling, while Euro (EUR) was quoted at Rs.326.35 for buying and Rs.330 for selling.

Saudi Riyal SAR stood at Rs.75.25 buying and Rs.76.15 selling, whereas UAE Dirham (AED) traded between Rs.76.95 and Rs.77.80. Qatari Riyal (QAR) was slightly higher at Rs.76.81 buying and Rs.77.51 selling.