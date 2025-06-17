US mulls joining Israel in bunker buster attack on Iran’s Underground Nuclear Facility: report

WASHINGTON — United States President Donald Trump weighs using ‘Bunker Buster’ Bomb as Iran-Israel War escalates. Amid major escalation between arch enemies, White House eyes direct strike on Tehran’s Nuclear Site.

A report shared by NY Times said POTUS is considering high-stakes decision that could see the United States directly joining the war between Israel and Iran, as pressure mounts to target Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear facility.

The strike would require the deployment of American Air Force’s B-2 bombers to deliver GBU-57 “bunker buster” — the only weapon capable of penetrating Fordo’s fortified mountain location.

Tehran warned that any US involvement would destroy the last remaining hope for reviving nuclear negotiations. Despite this, Trump claimed that Iran is basically at the negotiating table. However, his call on social media for people to evacuate Tehran has heightened fears of imminent escalation.

US President also explored diplomatic channels through Vice President JD Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff, though no progress has been confirmed. Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled conditional openness to dialogue, urging the U.S. to restrain Israeli actions.

Fordo site has become the focal point of the conflict, with experts warning that its continued operation would allow Iran to retain critical nuclear enrichment capabilities. US and Israeli officials fear that Iran is closer than ever to achieving weapons-grade uranium production.

The Pentagon has prepared for such a scenario, conducting simulations showing that multiple GBU-57 bombs would be needed in a staggered sequence. The mission would require direct U.S. involvement, a move that sharply divides both political and military circles, per report.

With Trump cutting his G7 visit short to handle the crisis, the world watches to see whether he will pursue high-risk diplomacy — or unleash America’s deadliest non-nuclear bomb in a bid to end Iran’s nuclear ambitions by force.