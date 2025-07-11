Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 11 July

8:19 am | Jul 11, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market remained stable, largely with US Dollar (USD) holding firm at 285.9 for buying and 287.1 for selling.

Euro (EUR) saw modest uptick, trading at 334.5 for buying and 336.2 (selling). The rise is attributed to improved business confidence indicators from the Eurozone and easing recession fears.

UK Pound (GBP) moved up slightly to 388.5 (buying) and 389.95 (selling), bolstered by stronger-than-expected wage growth data in the UK, which may prompt the Bank of England to maintain higher interest rates longer than anticipated.

UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained stable, Dirham stays at 77.85 (buying) and 78.10 (selling), while Riyal stands at PKR 76.25 (buying) and PKR 76.40 (selling).

Currency Name Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 285.9 287.1
Euro EUR 334.5 336.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 388.5 389.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.85 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.25 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 185.5 189.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756 765
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 213
China Yuan CNY 39.19 39.59
Danish Krone DKK 44.27 44.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.83 36.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 2.02
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.5 933.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.46 67.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.76 170.76
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.84 28.14
Omani Riyal OMR 740.85 749.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.33 78.03
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.75 225.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.59 29.89
Swiss Franc CHF 353.63 356.38
Thai Baht THB 8.57 8.72
