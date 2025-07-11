Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 11 July

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market remained stable, largely with US Dollar (USD) holding firm at 285.9 for buying and 287.1 for selling.

Euro (EUR) saw modest uptick, trading at 334.5 for buying and 336.2 (selling). The rise is attributed to improved business confidence indicators from the Eurozone and easing recession fears.

UK Pound (GBP) moved up slightly to 388.5 (buying) and 389.95 (selling), bolstered by stronger-than-expected wage growth data in the UK, which may prompt the Bank of England to maintain higher interest rates longer than anticipated.

UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained stable, Dirham stays at 77.85 (buying) and 78.10 (selling), while Riyal stands at PKR 76.25 (buying) and PKR 76.40 (selling).