Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-21-Updated 10:00 AM
09:36 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2021 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|152.60
|153.50
|Euro
|EUR
|183
|185
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|212.50
|215.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.50
|42.20
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.50
|41.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.50
|119.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|121.50
|123.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|113.50
|115.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Pakistan installs first high speed 4G mobile tower at K2 base camp11:12 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran to break ground of Jalozai housing scheme during KP visit ...10:34 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
- PAKvZIM: Pakistan, Zimbabwe to lock horns in first T20I today10:19 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-21-Updated ...09:36 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan reports 5,499 new cases, 148 deaths amid Covid-19 surge09:09 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
Syra Yousaf’s birthday bash photos go viral
06:02 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan flaunts his surfing skills in new viral ...03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Umer Sharif’s birthday bash hosted by Nida and Yasir02:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021