Karachi citizen moves court against ban on Shalwar Kameez in restaurant

KARACHI – A local resident has filed a complaint in the consumer court against a restaurant located in DHA Phase 8, alleging that he was denied entry for wearing shalwar kameez, traditional Pakistani attire.

According to the complainant, Advocate Latif Baloch, he visited the restaurant along with friends but was refused entry solely because he was dressed in shalwar kameez.

He stated that the restaurant management asked him to leave, citing a policy that prohibits entry in traditional clothing.

In his petition, Baloch argued that shalwar kameez is Pakistan’s national dress and that any restriction against it is discriminatory and unacceptable.

He has requested the court to order the restaurant to issue a formal apology and to impose a fine of Rs 1 million on it.

The consumer court has scheduled the hearing for July 14.