Pakistani airline takes Karachi-bound passenger to Saudi Arabia without passport, visa

LAHORE – In a shocking incident of alleged negligence, a domestic passenger scheduled to fly from Lahore to Karachi ended up in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia — without a passport or visa.

Reports said the passenger mistakenly boarded an international flight bound for Jeddah at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

The passenger claimed that although he showed his ticket to the air hostess, there were two planes at the gate, and airline staff directed him to the wrong aircraft without properly verifying his documents.

The error only came to light two hours into the flight when the passenger questioned the delay, leaving the airline crew stunned.

Airport authorities have termed the incident a serious breach of protocol. The airport manager has called it gross negligence by the private airline and has recommended strict action by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

Saudi officials conducted an initial inquiry and promptly repatriated the passenger to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Airports Authority has taken notice of the unusual case of a Karachi-bound passenger who mistakenly reached Jeddah.

According to the spokesperson, the regulator, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and the station manager have been issued formal letters regarding the incident.

The letters demand that strict penalties be imposed on the airline responsible for negligence in this matter.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and considering further action.